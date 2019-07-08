Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Minuscule Red Bikini By The Beach In New Photos

Gabby Epstein is showing some skin on Instagram again, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

The Australian bombshell slipped into yet another skimpy two-piece on Monday, July 8, and took to her account on the social media platform to share not one, but two sizzling photos of her showing off her incredible figure in the barely-there swimwear that sent pulses racing.

The model was candidly captured standing on the “stairway to heaven,” which, in Gabby’s case, was the beautiful beach behind her that provided a gorgeous background to the snaps. While the scene was no doubt breathtaking, the social media sensation’s 2.2 million followers may not have even taken notice, instead being too captivated by her flawless figure sported nothing more than a minuscule red bikini from the brand Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Gabby spilled out of the triangle-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The piece was loosely tied in the middle of her bust, creating a dangerously low, wide neckline that flashed an insane amount of cleavage that was certainly hard to ignore. The lower half of the set was equally-as-risque, covering only what was necessary and leaving her long, toned legs and curvy booty exposed almost in their entirety. The piece tied in two delicate bows high on her hips, drawing even more attention to her trim waist and rock hard abs.

Gabby added an ornate choker necklace made entirely of shells to add even more beachy vibes to her barely-there look and turn eyes even more towards her decolletage. She wore her signature platinum locks down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the newest addition to her bikini-clad Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the duo of shots have already racked up more than 13,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Killing it as usual,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

“The goddess of the sea. You’re so beautiful it’s unreal,” commented a third.

Fans of the Instagram model will know that this is not the only time she has shown off her flawless physique on the social media platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gabby also rocked a trio of skimpy bikinis in another recent post shared over the weekend that brought some serious heat to Instagram and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.