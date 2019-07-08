Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Loses As He Wins

Heartbreaking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that although Victor gets a big win against Christine and the city, he’s also experiencing the beginning side effects of an experimental new treatment he’s undergoing in hopes of beating his rare blood disease.

Victor (Eric Braeden) stepped down as CEO of Newman Enterprises and told his children about a new treatment he needed to recover his health. While Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are aware of the diminished mental capacity side effect, Victor kept the full truth from his daughters Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway).

According to SheKnows Soaps, after a meal out with Nikki at Society, Victor will get annoyed that the server doesn’t bring the bill to their table. Nikki gently reminds her husband that he already paid, and it seems as if Victor is already experiencing some of the negative aspects of the new drug he’s trying. It’s not a big deal, but Jack (Peter Bergman) is there, and he will notice that his old foe had a bought of forgetfulness. After dealing with Dina’s (Marla Adams) case of Alzheimer’s disease this past year, Jack is no stranger to the memory lapse he witnesses as Victor cannot keep the facts of his lunch straight.

Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) shows up, and when Jack mentions he’s worried about Victor’s health since he gave the CEO position at Newman Enterprises to Victoria and couldn’t remember paying his tab, Billy warns his brother to drop it. Of course, now that Jack has seen weakness in his nemesis, there’s no telling what he might do with the information.

While it’s concerning that Victor had a moment of forgetfulness, his elation at the mayor choosing to settle his wrongful prosecution case blots out any worry he may have felt. Not only does Victor win, but also he takes plenty of time to crow about it in front of Christine (Lauralee Bell). According to The Inquisitr, the mayor will task Christine with announcing the settlement, which is a crushing blow to her. During their run in at Chancellor Park, Victor will suggest that Christine belongs in a jail cell for what she did to him and his family during the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial earlier this year.

While Victor has his moment at Christine’s expense, she realizes that she did do what the lawsuit alleged, and she will come to a stunning conclusion. Christine is not going to run for District Attorney re-election.

Although he wins, it’s a bittersweet moment for Victor considering his health concerns.