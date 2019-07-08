Kendall Jenner’s Slow-Motion Bikini Racks Up 1 Million Views In 10 Minutes

Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram update is getting some insane views. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the platform earlier today for an aquatic-themed update – footage of Kendall acing it on a jet ski managed to rack up over 1 million views in just ten minutes.

The video showed a lot to those who viewed it. A sunset backdrop of ocean waters and distant land suggested that the star was in Mykonos, Greece, as reported earlier today by The Daily Mail. Kendall’s 113 million followers were also getting a full bikini display. The camera had shot Kendall zooming toward the lens on a motorized watersports vehicle. Kendall appeared to be proving a pro in more ways than one, though. While the star was expertly gearing the jet ski, she was also doing it on one leg.

The footage also showed Kendall angling her foot toward a bottle before zooming off into the distance. Given the model’s skill at tapping the bottle over with her toe, fans are likely grateful that this part of the video was shot in slow-motion. Kendall’s tiny thong bikini showcased her effortlessly long limbs, pert booty, and all-around golden tan.

The update came with a celebrity mention – Kendall had given a shout-out to supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live.

“I’m crying,” read a comment left by Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“This is so good!!!!!” said KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian.

In many ways, the update proved to be Kendall’s trademark. The model was showcasing her signature bikini and much-loved offbeat feel. While this sensation is part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she is known for being the family’s “black sheep” in terms of her fashion sense and social media activity. Kendall will glam up, but her vintage vibes and unexpected updates buck the trend – Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian tend to be more predictable with their Instagram activity than Kendall. Likewise Kylie Jenner.

Loading...

Being an individual amid five famous sisters is something that Kendall has spoken out about. The model appeared to speak candidly during her Harper’s Bazaar interview.

“I’ve always been the different one. I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

Fans are likely grateful for Kendall today – regardless of which side of the family she’s closer to.