Kim Kardashian Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Sexy New Fire-Themed Photos

Kim Kardashian is heating up social media to start off the week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s latest post had fans talking.

On Monday, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share brand new photos in order to promote her latest makeup collection. In the photos, Kim is seen sporting blonde hair in a look that had many of her fans claiming that photos don’t even look like the reality star.

“Kim this looks nothing like you,” one social media user wrote, and many others agreed.

“Is this supposed to be Kim?” another Instagram follower wrote in the comment section.

“That doesn’t even look like you Kim,” a third user claimed.

“Why do you look so different?” yet another one of Kardashian’s followers asked.

In the sexy snapshot, Kim is seen wearing a barely-there orange and red bodysuit that resembles a flame. The strapless top flaunts the star’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist.

Kim rocks her platinum blonde hair with a lit match in her mouth to add impact to the spicy photograph. She also wears a full face of dramatic makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, this lashes, a bronzed glow, and a pale pink lip color.

Kim also adds a shimmering highlighter all over her body, and some vivid orange and red eye shadow to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been posting a lot of photos to social media as of late. She recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking long, dark locks that were parted down the middle, and wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Loading...

In the comment section of the photo, one fan revealed that Kardashian resembled Cher so much, that she could be her long-lost daughter.

The Inquisitr also reported that Kim posted a photo of herself rocking a turquoise bikini over the weekend. The mother-of-four delighted her fans with the bathing suit snap, but she also impressed her family members as well.

Two of Kim’s sisters couldn’t help but leave comments on the sexy photo. Kylie Jenner left an array of emoji on her older sibling’s photo, including heart eyes. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian revealed in the comment section that the racy snap had her “drooling.”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram or watching her during Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on the E! network.