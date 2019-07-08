‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease Sizzling-Hot Chemistry Between Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron During Hometown Date

Hometown dates can spark a lot of nerves each season on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that this will be the case for Hannah Brown at times too, but a new sneak peek reveals that it’ll be all chemistry and no hesitations during the daytime portion of her date with Tyler Cameron.

The new clip showing a few moments from Hannah and Tyler’s date was shared via the show’s Twitter page. This date will take place in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, and the couple will spend the first part of their time together out on a boat.

Before they head out on the water, Hannah and Tyler will lather one another in sunscreen. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that both Brown and Cameron will embrace this opportunity to help one another get fully covered in lotion and the sparks will be flying between them.

At one point in the clip, Hannah is asked about her connection with Tyler in a moment away from him. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that she’ll be giddy and a bit flustered as she admits that she thinks he’s really hot.

It looks like both Hannah and Tyler will make up some excuses to continue this sunscreen lathering process as they run their hands over one another’s bodies. It also appears that some kisses will be incorporated as the two get closer and closer.

Don't forget to use protection…from the sun. #TheBachelorette heats up tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/fczr7S82qh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 8, 2019

Another Twitter sneak peek into Hannah and Tyler’s hometown shows that they will also spend some time at a bar in Jupiter. At one point, Brown will leap off of a ledge into Cameron’s arms in a move that looks a bit like the infamous leap in the movie Dirty Dancing.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Tyler and Hannah filmed at the Square Grouper Tiki Bar during their time together in Jupiter. The Bachelorette spoilers note that they arrived at the tiki bar by boat and they didn’t save the chemistry just for the cameras.

One customer who happened to be at the bar during filming said that Hannah and Tyler did plenty of making out with one another away from the cameras. They were filmed hanging out for a while and a local band named Vibes Farm played a couple of songs for the crowd. The Bachelorette lovebirds danced and Brown even got up on stage with the band and played a little air guitar.

Another bar patron said that Hannah had a great energy while she was with Tyler at the bar and that it was obvious that she was having a lot of fun.

The Inquisitr recently shared that Hannah will do something that makes franchise history during the rose ceremony after these hometown dates. The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Tyler Cameron doesn’t have anything to worry about this week and many who love Hannah Brown this season are rooting for this duo to be together when all is said and done.