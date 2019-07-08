Larsa Pippen Turns Heads In Skimpy, Neon Yellow Bikini

Larsa Pippen’s latest Instagram upload is getting all kinds of recognition.

The latest addition to the Real Housewives of Miami alum’s account on the social media platform was shared on Monday, July 8, just one day after the stunner celebrated turning 45. In the snap, Larsa appeared to be lounging in her hotel room before hitting the pool, finding the perfect opportunity to take a sizzling selfie in the large mirror that hung on the wall beside her to show off an insane bikini body that sent pulses racing.

The BFF of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian sat on top of a plush bed in the shot, posing on her knees and turning towards the mirror to capture as much of her flawless figure as possible. She was wearing a skimpy neon yellow bikini that popped against her perfectly bronzed skin and left very little to the imagination. The itty-bitty top of the set hardly contained Larsa’s voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill over the top, while its low-cut neckline offered a glimpse of cleavage that was hard to ignore despite the camera being positioned right in the middle of her bust.

As for her lower half, the stunner covered up the matching bikini bottoms of the set with a minuscule mesh sarong that was hardly necessary, as it did way more showing than covering. The see-through garment hugged every inch of the star’s curvy booty, and tied together in a tight knot in the middle of her waist to draw attention to her flat torso and washboard abs.

Larsa completed her barely-there look with a shimmering silver cuff around her wrist, as well as a pair of matching yellow sunglasses that nearly covered her entire face. Her honey blonde locks were worn in long, tight braids that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder, staying out of her face that wore a sensual look as she posed for the shot.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family friend went wild for the newest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 6,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look so amazing,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

Loading...

“Perfect,” commented a third.

This is only the most recent time that Larsa has turned heads with her Instagram uploads. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe commemorated her birthday on the social media platform with another sizzling photo that saw her flaunting her curves in a sexy white bodysuit — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.