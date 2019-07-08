Dripping-Wet Kendall Jenner Flashes Bikini Body While Getting Cozy With Unidentified Man

Kendall Jenner is making major headlines. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently in Mykonos, Greece. Photos obtained by both Splash News and The Blast today have left fans with a lot to look at. While Splash News sent out the 23-year-old’s killer bikini body (seen below), The Blast is reporting something a touch juicier – namely that Kendall has been spotted getting “cozy” with a mystery man.

Photos showed Kendall soaking up the sun aboard a boat and on shores, but she was soaking wet from waters in photos obtained by The Blast. The brunette appeared to have channeled the Greek island’s summery spirit via her choice of colors as Kendall’s itsy-bitsy bikini was a bright shade of yellow. The ribbed two-piece was also ticking boxes for flaunting the model’s sensational frame. Kendall’s long legs, taut abs, and shapely waist were all accentuated by the stylish swimwear.

Fans will likely be honing in on Kendall’s activity with what appears to be an unknown male, though. The Blast managed to pap the reality star on the beach. The mystery man with her appeared relatively young, and the media outlet did not confirm his identity or age. It did, however, show the pair smiling as they cooled their legs off at the water’s edge. Kendall was photographed pointing at something in the water with her companion also looking into the bay.

Likewise documented was the duo jumping off a boat, and here, Kendall seemed to have her arms locked in with the man. The boat trip equally appeared to be a bit of a group affair. Snaps showed various other males around Kendall.

Kendall is newly single. The Adidas spokesperson split from her NBA player boyfriend Ben Simmons in May. Since then, Kendall appears to have been embracing the single life. Recent social media updates have shown the star during her Mykonos vacation. An Instagram update made yesterday showed Kendall aboard a boat. While one photo threw out a peaceful vibe as Kendall gazed out ahead of her, another upped the ante as Kendall was flashing her glitter bikini briefs while pulling up her skirt.

Given that the snaps received over 3.7 million likes, it can be assumed that Kendall’s fans are following her every move.

Shanina Shaik dances on tables with Kendall Jenner in Mykonos after filing for divorce from husband DJ Ruckus https://t.co/Tfou6OWGjk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 8, 2019

Kendall also appears to have been spending time with high-profile friends. Earlier today, Kendall was spotted on shores with Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik. The two also spent last night partying in a Mykonos club where they were filmed dancing on tables.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her social media accounts.