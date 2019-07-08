Lizzo Poses Completely Naked, Covered In Glitter On New Tour Poster

Lizzo is having a crazy year and to continue her success, she has announced more tour dates in Europe.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker shared to her 513,000 Twitter followers that she will be embarking on a European leg of her “Cuz I Love You Too” tour in November. With the news, she attached an eye-popping poster. Lizzo appears completely nude, covered in glitter, as she is seen lying down on her front. The sassy star looks radiant and is shining inside out.

The post has been liked by over 2,100 users and has had hundreds of replies from fans who can’t wait to witness her tour.

“I’m so ready OMG I’m poor but we going BROKE,” one user tweeted.

“I am losing my god damn sh*t right now! If I don’t cop tickets to your show in Dublin imma cry!” another shared to Twitter.

The tour dates are as follows:

November 4 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

November 6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, U.K.

November 8 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, U.K.

November 10 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

November 11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, U.K.

November 13 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

November 14 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

November /18 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 19 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

According to NME, tickets for the above shows will go on sale Friday, July 12.

Recently, Lizzo performed at Glastonbury Festival. Her performance of “Juice” has been uploaded to the BBC’s official YouTube account where you can watch crowd sing every word to the catchy number. Within one week, it has racked up over 1.1 million views.

“Triumphant, exciting and genuinely inspiring, Lizzo’s set today didn’t just mark her return to Worthy Farm, it also proved she’s a pop star of the people,” NME described her set.

EUROPEAN DATES ADDED TO THE ‘CUZ I LOVE YOU TOO’ TOUR!!! https://t.co/kN3l0UwQ73 https://t.co/3LXc1SJjjM pic.twitter.com/iJ6g9FWAZp — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 8, 2019

Loading...

Recently, Lizzo released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, which has been an instant success. The album debuted at No. 6 in the U.S., making it her first album to enter the top 10 there while reaching No. 11 in Canada. Her single “Juice” has so far peaked within the top 40 in the U.K. and has been streamed over 76.5 million times on Spotify worldwide. Her most played song “Truth Hurts” has been played over 163 million times and has peaked at No. 6 so far on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart. On Instagram, she shared her excitement of the track becoming her first top 10 single, attaching a photo of her crying.

Lizzo’s debut album, Lizzobangers, was released in 2013. Two years later, she released Big Grrrl Small World, her second studio album.

On Spotify, she currently has over 18.5 million monthly listeners.

She is set to star in the upcoming movie Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

On Instagram, Lizzo has a loyal following of 2.6 million.