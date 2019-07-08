ISIS Terrorist Salah Abdeslam Involved In Deadly Paris Attacks Awarded Compensation

Newsweek reports that Salah Abdeslam, believed to be the only survivor of the ISIS terrorists that claimed responsibility for the Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people and injured approximately 360, received 500 euros ($560) in compensation. The compensation was reportedly due to illegal surveillance conducted in the prison holding him.

Abdeslam allegedly provided logistical assistance to the ISIS group involved in the attacks on Bataclan theater and the exterior of the Stade de France sports arena. He was convicted in April 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for charges stemming from the police shootout that took place while he was being apprehended.

French justice minister Jean-Jaques Urvois reportedly ordered 24-hour CCTV surveillance of Abdeslam while in Fleury-Mérogis prison, where he has resided since April 2016. But according to the book The Journal of Frank Berton, which is about Abdeslam’s lawyer, the level of surveillance violates the constitution and invades Abdelsam’s privacy.

Regardless, N. Dupont-Aignan, leader of the political party Debout de la France (France Arise), is not happy with the decision and called it “shameful.”

Jean Messiha of the nationalist party National Rally also voiced his opposition to the decision on Twitter.

“We can never repeat it enough: we are run by a system that has become totally crazy, justifying by the rule of law the worst ignominies against the law and against the state,” he said.

“We will fight this national decay until the last breath!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a chilling report released late last month by a top Washington, D.C. military think tank, The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), suggests that⁠ — in contrast to what President Donald Trump claimed back in March ⁠— ISIS was not defeated. Instead, the report suggests that the terrorist group is planning a “devastating” second wave or insurgency that will seize new territory in Iraq and Syria.

The report, accessible online via Understanding War, claims that the “slow-motion reduction” of ISIS’ state “gave the group plenty of time to plan and prepare for the next phase of the war.”

According to the report, ISIS has already capitalized on the United States’ diverted attention and begun using “sleeper cells” to wipe out the local leaders of Iraqi towns and villages with ties to U.S.-backed anti-ISIS forces.

ISW researcher Jennifer Cafarella said on Twitter that the report’s “warning that ISIS is likely capable of seizing a major urban center is perhaps the most alarming conclusion.”

She also said that “ISIS will conduct urban raids in the next year.”