‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Thomas Pressures Hope For Wedding Date To Be ‘Very, Very Soon’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of July 8 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) impending wedding will have everyone talking. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will also find the incriminating evidence that he has been looking for.

The promo opens with Thomas telling Hope that “It won’t be long until we’re husband and wife.” The scene clearly shows that Hope is far from a blushing bride-to-be. In fact, she looks nervous and downright scared as creeper Thomas talks to her. It appears as if Thomas may be referring to the fact that they have not been intimate yet. He may pressure Hope into sleeping with him before they tie the knot.

Steffy Gives Liam Tough Love

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be there for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) when he hears of Hope’s wedding plans. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that she will tell him “They’re getting married and you need to accept it.”

Liam will be shattered when he hears that Hope accepted Thomas’ wedding proposal. Steffy will point out that Liam cannot undo their engagement. He will need to accept that his ex has decided to move on without him.

Brooke & Liam Panic On The Bold And The Beautiful

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) does not trust Thomas. She will appeal to her daughter and tell her, “He scares me – something is wrong.” Brooke has been a victim of Thomas in the past and she does not want the same for Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip shows that she will become emotional as she tries to warn Hope.

Liam will also express his concerns to Hope. He will tell her, “He’s a con, he’s using you. What if I found proof?” The promo shows that Liam is willing to do what it takes to prove to Hope that Thomas is not the man that she thinks that he is.

Thomas Forrester Pressures Hope Logan To Move Up The Wedding Date

Thomas is so close to achieving his dream. He knows that Hope’s family and friends are warning her against him and wants to tie the knot as soon as possible. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will tell Hope that the wedding must be, “Soon though, very, very soon.”

Xander Finds Proof

Xander will find the evidence that he needs to link Thomas to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death. He will turn to his girlfriend, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and tell her, “He’s a killer. I have proof!”