Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Pics With Victoria’s Secret Model Fuel Lesbian Rumors

Kendall Jenner is back in the news. The supermodel has been frolicking on the shores of Mykonos, Greece, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Earlier today, the newspaper reported the 23-year-old rocking a tiny bikini for an ocean dip with Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik.

Likewise reported by The Daily Mail was the pair living it up in a nightclub and dancing on tables. Kendall and Shanina are both newly single. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split from her NBA player boyfriend Ben Simmons in May, Shanina has recently ended a one-year marriage.

The newspaper’s viewers have been leaving their thoughts. With an easy green arrow to upvote comments (and a red one to downvote them), which comments are agreed on are clearly visible. It looks like users voicing their thoughts on the two women being in such close quarters are receiving approval.

“She always looks happiest around other women” was a comment racking up 700 likes in just two hours.

“NEW COUPLE ALERT!!!” one user replied.

It did seem that individuals were out to make a bit of a joke, though.

“Lez be honest why they are friends” came from an individual appearing to be based in the Netherlands.

The comment came complete with a wink-eyed smiley face. It did, however, rack up over 450 likes in two hours.

Shanina Shaik dances on tables with Kendall Jenner in Mykonos after filing for divorce from husband DJ Ruckus https://t.co/Tfou6OWGjk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 8, 2019

This wouldn’t be the first time fans have wondered about Kendall’s sexuality. While today’s photos simply showed two friends having the time of their lives, Kendall appears to have been probed about her orientation in the past. Speaking to Vogue last year, the model aired her thoughts.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before.”

Kendall’s relationship history suggests her to be straight. This high-profile face tends, however, to keep a low profile when it comes to her personal life. She certainly hasn’t thrown her fans lesbian vibes, though. Of course, the model’s fanbase is entitled to its thoughts. It looks like today has brought a fair few out, complete with the backing of hundreds of others.

A comment receiving over 240 likes seemed set out to further fuel rumors.

“Around supposed male ‘dates’ Kendall always looks sullen and bored. In every single picture with girls, she’s happy, kissing or hugging them, and obviously more comfortable. I think you see what I’m saying. We aren’t fooled, Jenners,” the user wrote.

Objective fans would likely agree that nothing was going on. It looks like Kendall’s latest display has sparked a few rumors, though.