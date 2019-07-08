Shanina Shaik’s Pants-Less Look Gets Noticed By Fans

Shanina Shaik is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model has been traveling all through Europe for the past few weeks, first to Italy, then on to Greece. Naturally, she has been sharing a slew of eye-popping photos along the way. Now, she has made her way to Turkey, revealing to her 1.8 million followers that it was her first time in the country, along with a sizzling new snap shared on Monday, July 8 that is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

Shanina also labeled that the shot was a “behind the scenes” look, likely for a new campaign she is working on that, judging by the sneak peek, is sure to send pulses racing. In the photo, the Australian bombshell rocks nothing but an ornate white blouse featuring trendy balloon sleeves and an oversized belt that ties tight around the stunner’s trim waist. A sexy cutout spanned the entire length of its bodice, flashing even more of her bronzed skin, and threatening to expose her voluptuous assets.

Even more scandalous than the blouse was the bottom half of Shanina’s ensemble, or rather, lack thereof. The babe went completely pants-less in the sunlit photo, covering up only what was necessary with a pair of tiny black panties that were hardly within eyesight. A dark shadow fell over the model’s exposed lower body, but that hardly took away from her fans taking note of her long, trim legs and famous curves.

To complete her look, the babe added a pair of trendy snakeskin sandals from the brand by FAR, as well as a pair of shimmering statement earrings that glistened under the lighting. She wore her signature dark hair down, and accentuated the sensual look on her face with a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin showering the latest addition to Shanina’s Instagram feed with love. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up well over 10,000 likes in less than one hour of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look gorgeous in the picture,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Beautiful is an understatement,” commented a third.

Shanina has certainly been taking a liking to the snakeskin trend lately. Along with sporting the pattern on her shoes in today’s upload, The Inquisitr previously reported that she rocked a bikini of the same animal print during her time in Greece. She showed off the barely-there patterned two-piece in a sexy selfie earlier last week that left very little to the imagination and drove her followers absolutely wild.