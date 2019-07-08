Has Justin ‘Bobby’ Brescia Met Audrina Patridge’s Daughter? See Photos Of Kirra’s Third Birthday

Brescia will be seen discussing his relationship with Kirra on tonight's new episode of 'The Hills: New Beginnings.'

Justin “Bobby” Brescia will be seen opening up about his relationship with Audrina Patridge’s three-year-old daughter, Kirra, on tonight’s new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

In a sneak peek at the July 8 episode shared by MTV, Brescia sits down with Spencer Pratt to discuss Pratt’s strained relationship with his sister, Stephanie Pratt, before addressing the relationship he has with his on-again, off-again girlfriend’s child.

After Pratt mentions the possibility of settling down and committing to Patridge, Brescia admits that while he’s met her daughter and enjoys spending time with her, he’s afraid to get too close to Kirra because nothing is promised when it comes to his future with Patridge.

“I don’t want to see the baby falling down and then I’m running to it being like, ‘Oh my God, I’m starting to love this kid.’ I like the kid but if I start loving it, all of the sudden my whole world starts changing,” Brescia explained. “The kid gets to know me and then what? I disappear in a month, six months, a couple of years?”

“I come from a broken family. I know what it’s like when people come and go. It’s not f**king good. It’s not good at all,” he added.

As fans of The Hills well know, Brescia and Patridge were on and off for nearly the entirety of the initial series’ run. Then, after the show wrapped, Patridge married Corey Bohan, who appeared on the show years ago. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between Patridge and Bohan and in 2017, less than one year after the former couple tied the knot, Patridge filed for a restraining order and made plans to end their marriage, as People reported.

In November of last year, Patridge was granted with primary custody of her daughter and at the same time, it was noted in court documents obtained by The Blast that the ex-couple should steer clear of one another, aside from “the brief and peaceful exchange of the parties’ daughter, Kirra Max Patridge Bohan.”

Earlier this month, along with family members and friends, Patridge threw the child an over-the-top third birthday party, which she chronicled with her fans and followers on Instagram. In photos, Kirra was seen posing with a giant “3” balloon while dressed as an adorable little mermaid and enjoying time with her young friends.

To see more of Brescia, Patridge, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings at 10 p.m. on MTV.