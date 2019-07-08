Jenelle Evans’ Ex Reportedly Planning To Fight For Full Custody Of Son Kaiser

Jenelle Evans and David Eason finally got their kids back last week after losing custody for several weeks after David killed the family dog. But while the Teen Mom 2 star is excited to have her kids back at home, things aren’t settled yet. Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffin, is reportedly planning to fight to get custody of their son Kaiser, according to Radar Online.

Right now, things have gone back to the way they were before David and Jenelle lost custody of their brood, which means Nathan gets supervised visits every other weekend with Kaiser. But things aren’t going to be like they were before all the drama, according to one source. Nathan wants to get full custody of his son.

Nathan originally filed a motion in July 2018 that sought to give him full custody of Kaiser, claiming that David was a “danger” and “violent.” Nathan also accused Jenelle of testing positive for drugs when she gave birth to her son. But his motion was put on the back burner after the couple lost custody of all of their children in May.

CPS removed the children from David and Jenelle’s care after David shot and killed the family French bulldog, Nugget, for allegedly biting their daughter Ensley, 2.

CPS said that Jenelle didn’t protect her children while they were in her care, and CPS also reportedly said that the home was dirty and in disrepair, with holes in the walls. The judge was also told that the couple was constantly arguing, which made the children afraid.

After losing custody, Kaiser has been in Nathan’s mom’s care, but a judge dismissed the case against the couple on Wednesday, July 3, which means that the kids have all headed home.

In response, Nathan posted on Twitter to call out the situation.

“I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he said.

Jenelle wasn’t having it. She responded with a furious tirade on Twitter criticizing his dedication and parenting skills.

“Want to share how you took off to Florida as soon as you heard the news Kaiser was back with me? You didn’t stick around for anything. You don’t even help your mom with your sick step dad. You put on the biggest front. You even make my mom sick,” she wrote.

“One of the hardest issues of my life consists of dealing with the most immature people that cannot co-parent,” she concluded.