Marianne Williamson Asked Supporters To Help Rival Democratic 2020 Candidate Mike Gravel

Author and self-help guru Marianne Williamson was introduced to most of America during last month’s second night of the presidential debates and quickly became both praised and ridiculed for preaching about love.

Regardless, no one can accuse her of not practicing what she preaches — The Hill reports that the 66-year-old used her campaign to ask her supporters to donate to Democratic candidate Mike Gravel, who said on Twitter Monday that he is 15,000 donors away from making the second debates.

Williamson reportedly urged her supporters to help Gravel via a campaign email she sent out Sunday.

“You may not have heard of him because he hasn’t yet qualified for any debates,” the email reads. “But his voice is important.”

The email praises Gravel’s work in Congress and calls his voice — often critical of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as well as anti-war — “diverse and provocative.”

“Thanks to you, I’m on the debate stage. And that’s why today I’m using this platform, granted to me by you, to ask for your help,” the email states before asking supporters to consider donating a dollar to Gravel.

Gravel received a bump in campaign donations thanks to Williamson’s email, and he expressed his appreciation to The Hill via a statement. He added that Williamson is right in her assertion that the Democratic debates could use more “diverse voices.”

“Between twenty candidates and two nights there was little mention of imperialism and the role the United States plays in maintaining it — Marianne was one of the few to bring it up in mentioning the terrible history, and present, in places like Venezuela that the United States has created.”

Although Gravel didn’t make the first debates, he did get a seat in the audience on the first day and used it to call Beto O’Rourke a “shill” before the candidates hit the stage, per The Inquisitr. Gravel might have jinxed O’Rourke because many felt that the Texan’s performance was a flop. CNN political analyst Van Jones even said on Anderson Cooper 360 that O’Rourke’s 2020 debate performance might have ended his campaign.

Gravel has also criticized Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who he claims is a centrist that simply puts a new face on the same policies that have allowed Israeli aggression and apartheid for decades. Per The Inquisitr, Gravel also attacked former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as the DNC as a whole. Specifically, the 89-year-old former Alaskan senator believes that Bernie Sanders was cheated out of the 2008 Democratic nomination by the DNC.