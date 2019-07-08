‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Star Brody Jenner Slams Spencer Pratt As A ‘Jealous Ex’ On Instagram

Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt come to blows during tonight's new episode.

Brody Jenner shared a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings and in it, he and Spencer Pratt are seen coming to blow over Jenner’s relationship with his wife, Kaitlynn Carter.

On July 7, Jenner posted a clip on his Instagram page and in the caption of his post, he took aim at his former best friend, claiming Pratt is nothing more than a jealous ex.

“I have had some jealous exes in my life but Spencer Pratt is on a whole other level,” Jenner wrote.

Jenner and Pratt were the best of friends when The Hills began airing years ago and previously starred alongside one another in The Princes of Malibu, which featured Jenner’s life at home with mom Linda Thompson and then-step-dad David Foster. However, as the two men continued to star alongside one another on The Hills, their friendship was torn apart as Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag, and Jenner’s former flame, Lauren Conrad, endured a massive falling out amid claims of a secret sex tape.

Although Jenner and Pratt appeared to be have a good time catching up with one another during the initial moments of The Hills reboot, their relationship appeared to be slightly strained due Jenner’s marriage and tonight, fans will learn more about the tension between them.

“The guy is controlled like a puppet,” Pratt alleges in the sneak peek shared by Jenner.

Then, in another scene, Pratt was asked if he likes Carter and answers, “Kaitlynn doesn’t like me.”

Jenner and Carter got married in 2018 in Indonesia and, as revealed during a previous episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Pratt was not on their guest list for the nuptials because Jenner didn’t feel they were close enough at the time.

While Jenner and Pratt aren’t close to one another anymore, Jenner has remained close to Frankie Delgado, who appeared alongside the two of them throughout The Hills‘ six seasons. As for Carter, it’s hard to say where she stands with Jenner’s guy friends on the show.

Also in the sneak peek Jenner shared of tonight’s new episode of the MTV reality series, he and Pratt appear to come to blows over claims of an alleged betrayal. However, the exact nature of the betrayal wasn’t explained in the preview clip.

To see more of Jenner, Pratt, Carter, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings at 10 p.m. on MTV.