Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Staying With David Eason, Claims Oldest Son Will Live With Her ‘Full Time’ Soon

Jenelle Evans had her kids returned to her custody last week after spending weeks in and out of court. The children returned to her home on the Fourth of July and she and her husband David Eason spent the weekend with the kids on a boat and swimming in their backyard pool. On Monday morning, Jenelle took to her Instagram stories and answered questions from fans. According to a report from Pop Culture, the mom of three opened up about her marriage as well as whether or not she will regain full custody of her oldest son, Jace.

The former Teen Mom 2 star lost custody of her children following an incident in which her husband allegedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Some fans wondered if it was a hard decision for Jenelle to stay with her husband after the dog incident and she admitted that it was.

“Honestly yes. We were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle posted on social media back in May that her marriage was “up in the air.” However, it appears that the couple has been working on their marriage, even through the recent court hearings.

Ensley, Kaiser, and David’s daughter Maryssa are all back at home with Jenelle and David. As for Jenelle’s oldest son, he is still in the care of Jenelle’s mother Barbara who has had custody of him for years. However, according to the same Pop Culture article, Jenelle says Jace will be living with her “full time soon.”

Although Jenelle had her children returned to her care, Jace continues to live with Barbara. However, he does visit with Jenelle unsupervised. It is unclear if Jenelle is currently in the process of trying to regain custody of her oldest son or if it’s something she plans to do in the near future.

Following the incident, Jenelle was let go from the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. Jenelle had been sharing her life on the show for nearly a decade before being let go. A replacement for Jenelle has already been named. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline is set to join the cast for the new season. Reportedly, the cast is already filming for Season 9B which will air at a later time. For now, fans can tune in to Teen Mom OG which airs Monday nights on MTV.