‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Two More Engagements For Season 6

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise debuts on ABC in just a few weeks and filming in Mexico recently finished. Some spoilers about which contestants coupled up have already emerged and now spoiler king Reality Steve is dishing out details on engagements.

Before filming wrapped up, Reality Steve’s spoilers had teased that he anticipated that there would be multiple engagements happening in the finale. Now, he is ready to reveal what he has pinned down.

One of these engagements will surely thrill fans of Bachelor in Paradise. Spoilers shared by Reality Steve via Twitter reveal that Hannah Godwin has found love with Dylan Barbour.

Hannah became a fan-favorite contestant this past winter on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Many viewers were rooting for her to earn his final rose, but she was blindsided heading into the overnight dates. Without her ever having a sense it was coming, Underwood eliminated Godwin without even going on the date with her.

Godwin was clearly still quite emotional about the situation when she was on a special live show around the finale to discuss her heartbreak. However, she did decide to do Bachelor in Paradise and spoilers suggest that she clicked with Dylan almost immediately.

Dylan was recently eliminated on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The California native never developed much of a relationship with Brown, but it seems he won Godwin over in Mexico.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Hannah and Dylan got engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Inquisitr has previously shared details about another rumored engagement, and this one is unusual. Demi Burnett, who was also on Colton’s Bachelor season, is said to bring her girlfriend from home onto the show and the two get engaged at the end of filming.

Now Reality Steve has revealed a third couple who fell hard for one another during Season 6. Katie Morton, another Colton castoff, seemingly clicked with veteran contestant Chris Bukowski. Like Hannah and Dylan, Katie and Chris apparently get engaged during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

Viewers have formed strong opinions about Bukowski over the years. He was originally on Emily Maynard’s Bachelorette run and he went on to be the runner-up on Season 3 of Bachelor Pad.

Chris showed up trying to meet Andi Dorfman during her Bachelorette run and he appeared on both the first and second seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. After all of that, he said he was permanently retiring from reality television. Apparently, however, that retirement wasn’t so permanent after all.

Will these two newly-revealed engagements last as the Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise contestants get back to their regular lives? Fans will definitely be rooting for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour to go the distance and everybody will be curious to see Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski together. The next run of BIP premieres on Monday, August 5, and it sounds like it’s going to be a wild ride.