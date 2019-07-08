Snoop Dogg Calls For Higher Pay For U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

Snoop Dogg is a fan of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, as seen in an Instagram video he posted today. The California rapper posted a video congratulating the women on winning their fourth World Cup, which quickly segued into the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer talking about their pay.

“What I want to talk about is they only get $90,000 per player, but the men, if they win it, they get $500,000 per player,” Snoop said in the video that has been watched over 890,000 times. “The sorry ass f*cking men from the U.S. soccer team ain’t ever won sh*t, ain’t ever going to win sh*t, can’t even get out the f**king first round. Man, pay them ladies, man. Pay them girls what they’re worth.”

According to BuzzFeed News, U.S. women’s team soccer games have generated more money than games put off by the U.S. men’s team. Between 2016 and 2018, women’s soccer games generated $50.8 million, versus $49.9 million generated by the men’s games.

This was the second consecutive year the U.S. women’s soccer team took home the World Cup. The World Cup victory is their fourth overall, which is a record in the league. Despite this, the 2019 Women’s World Cup’s prize money is only $30 million, as compared to the Men’s World Cup prize of $400 million.

Prior to the deciding game, more than 50 members of Congress wrote to the U.S. Soccer president, questioning why the women’s team makes less than the men’s. For example, in 2015, the women’s team made one-third of what the men’s team made after winning the World Cup. The men, in comparison, lost in the round of 16. In the letter, the members of Congress stated that a female player’s base salary is around $30,000 less than a man’s, which is 38 percent less income.

According to Snoop Dogg, that’s just not right.

“The women should be getting $500,000 per athlete. Snoop Dogg says so. Them girls have won four World Cups and $90,000? Man, please. Play them $500,000 per player.”

This isn’t the first time Snoop has racked up views on Instagram. He recently shared a throwback photo of what appeared to be him and Kurt Cobain back in 1992, two years before Cobain’s death. The image has been liked almost 700,000 times, but many people questioned the photo’s validity.

According to Esquire, the image, which shows a young Snoop Dogg smoking weed while the Nirvana frontman lies on a bed nearby, is fake. The image originated from an Instagram account that doctors photos of celebrities to make it look like they’re hanging out together.

Snoop Dogg has yet to comment on whether he knew the image was fake or not.