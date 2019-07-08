‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reportedly Believes Recent Facelift Makes Her ‘Sexier Than Ever’

Shannon Beador loves her new face.

Shannon Beador seems to be recovering quite well from both a messy divorce and plastic surgery.

Radar Online reports the 55-year-old recently got a facelift and absolutely loves the results.

“Shannon got a full facelift and fans are going to get to see it all in the first few episodes of the upcoming season. Shannon is a new woman now and she deserved this. She is confident in her skin and she feels sexier than ever before!” revealed a source to Radar Online.

Fans of RHOC are well aware of Shannon’s recent transformation. Since splitting with her husband David in 2017, the reality star lost an incredible 40 pounds. According to Bravo, the mom of three struggled to lose weight until she finally gave up yo-yo dieting.

“It’s what you eat. It’s what you put into your body,” Shannon explained.

While the reality star watches what she eats, she is not a fan of exercise.

“I always heard that it was 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise, and yeah, do I have some flab that I want to tone up? Absolutely. But I think it’s like 90 percent or more diet,” she said.

Shannon’s revenge body seems to be in response to her separation from her husband.

In October 2017, the couple ended their 17 year long marriage reported US Weekly. Shannon cited David’s infidelity as the reason for the divorce. Before calling it quits, the couple attended therapy and renewed their vows.

David sought out joint custody of their three children. He claimed Shannon attempted to impede “a healthy father-child relationship.”

In a court document obtained by US Weekly, David also stated his ex-wife abuses alcohol.

Radar Online also revealed Shannon’s ex denied accusations of abuse.

“There is no record of domestic violence,” wrote David’s attorney, Michael Monarch in divorce documents.

This April, the entrepreneur was ordered to give Shannon $10,000 each month. In the settlement, she also received a payment of $1.4 million.

Since divorcing, the television personality has been living her best single life. In May, Bravo reported the reality star was seen showing off her fit physique in Miami. The Bravo star wore a short, silver dress. Her long, toned legs were on full display.

Radar Online claims the newly confident 55-year-old is dating several men and does not have any plans of settling down.

To see more of Shannon’s amazing transformation, be sure to watch the new season of The Real Housewives of the OC on Bravo, premiering on August 6.