‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Bikini On Italian Adventure

Maxim model Kara Del Toro has been tantalizing fans with pictures from her Italian adventures, and she added another sizzling bikini picture to her Instagram page today.

In fact, Del Toro was feeling her bikini so much that she opted to share three shots with her 1 million followers, all with roughly the same pose, flaunting her physique. In the triple picture update she shared with her followers, she’s posing in beautiful Positano, Italy, on a beach.

In the background of the photo, mountains are visible, as are some stunning architectural details on the visible buildings. There are buildings that appear to be built right into the mountainside, in all different shades, on all different levels of elevation. Rather than traipsing up the mountain, Del Toro opted to visit the beach, and the pebble-filled ground is visible in the photo.

It’s not a private beach, and Del Toro’s followers can see plenty of other individuals enjoying a day at the beach in the background. However, the focal point of the image is Del Toro’s body in an icy blue bikini.

The suit is relatively basic, with some simple bottoms that stretch across her curvy hips and a bandeau-style top with straps. The top still showcased plenty of Del Toro’s cleavage, however, and the shots received over 7,600 likes within less than half an hour. She paired the bikini with a simple gold necklace, some hoop earrings, and a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, Del Toro posed a travel question to all her followers, to which one individual commented that they would go “anywhere with you.”

Many others fans actually answered her question, stating that they’d love to go to exotic destinations such as Tahiti and Bora Bora. Some were a bit more playful, with one follower suggesting that his dream destination would be Positano with her.

Del Toro’s skin looks sun-kissed in the photo, and her hair is tumbling down in natural waves. She seems to be thoroughly enjoying the Italian sunshine, and in the third photo within the series she has a hand casually combing through her hair for an effortless vibe.

Del Toro has shared quite a few swimsuit photos from her trip to Positano, but the majority have been tied to specific brands. For example, she posted several photos of herself in swimsuits by the brand Yamamay. In the photos of her that were shared today, however, she hasn’t indicated where the swimsuit is from — perhaps it’s merely from her own collection rather than the latest piece from a brand’s summer line.