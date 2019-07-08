‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Sizzles In Strapless Swimsuit

Brooks Nader hasn’t stopped for a second since she was announced as the winner of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search contest that puts her in the 2020 rookie class, which means she will return for a second spread with the coveted magazine. On Monday, the Baton Rouge model took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling photo of herself in a swimsuit that puts her flawless body on display to share her enthusiasm for the upcoming event with Sports Illustrated in Miami.

In the photo in question, the swimsuit model is posing by a beach as she rocks a strapless teal one-piece bikini that features very high-cut legs that come up to her waist, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while showcasing the model’s slender midsection. The swimsuit also features darker blue portion that hugs her lower body, connoting the front of the piece with its bottom, creating an interesting color-block effect.

The model is standing on a beach in West South Beach, Florida, as the geotag she included with her post indicated, for the photo, captured by Arthur Elgort. Nader used the opportunity to announce that she will be in Miami in a few days for the yearly swim search open call, which is how she herself found her way into the Sports Illustrated pages earlier this year.

The post, which Nader shared with her 336,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,400 likes and over 115 comments within just about an hour of having been posted, suggesting it will still gather quite a few more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share they will be in Miami for the event, while also complimenting her beauty and physique.

“Louisiana will be in the house,” one user wrote, adding a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“I am!! Coming from AZ and so pumped for this!!” another one chimed in.

“You’re so stunning [heart eyes emoji]!! The hottest,” a third fan raved.

As Fox News recently reported, Nader was one of the six Swim Search 2018 finalists, and she went all the way to become this year’s winner. She, along with the other final five model jetted off to Paradise Island, in the Bahamas, in February of this year to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai for a spread in the 2019 issue, which came out in early May, the report further detailed.