Janet Jackson Set To Announce A World Tour After Vegas Shows

In May, Janet Jackson kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. The “That’s The Way Love Goes” chart-topper will continue her run of shows on July 24 and is scheduled to finish in August.

According to Stuff, Wellington lighting designer Ben Dalgleish takes care of all the lighting for her Las Vegas show and has spilled some exciting information.

In his interview, Ben explained that Janet found him on Instagram and goes on to say that her Vegas show will end up as a world tour once she’s done in Sin City, which is something her fans want.

“For Janet, I’m designing the lighting and creative directing all of the content and special effects for her upcoming Las Vegas residency which will subsequently become a world tour” he revealed.

Ben’s CV also boasts lighting work for Drake and Post Malone.

Janet Jackson fans, who refer to themselves as the “JanFam” have reacted to this information and can’t wait to potentially see her at a show.

“Europe wants this!” one user tweeted.

“If she’s coming to Australia I’m going,” another tweet insisted.

Janet’s last world tour, “State of the World,” which started in 2017 visited North America twice and Asia. The show grossed $44.6 million at the box office.

In total, Jackson has embarked on eight headline tours since 1990 — “Rhythm Nation World Tour”, “Janet. World Tour,” “The Velvet Rope Tour,” “All for You Tour,” “Rock Witchu Tour,” “Number Ones, Up Close and Personal World Tour,” “Unbreakable World Tour,” and “State of the World Tour.”

As for her Vegas shows, they have been going down a storm and have received rave reviews, which The Inquisitr noted. Big names such as Kelly Rowland, Queen Latifah, Lil’ Kim, Hailee Steinfeld, and Beyonce are just a few of the celebs who have been in the audience to watch the global icon.

Over the weekend, Jackson was in London at Wireless Festival where Cardi B headlined. During her set, Lil Nas X made a special appearance. The “Old Town Road” hitmaker met Janet backstage and shared a photo where the pair look very happy to be in each other’s company, per The Inquisitr.

In June, Janet Jackson embarked on a few European shows and performed at the iconic Glastonbury Festival. The set was filled with nostalgic hit singles as well as rare album cuts, as The Inquisitr reported. This was her first show in the U.K. since 2011.

