Jordyn Woods Is Naked With Will Smith’s Son, Instagram Digs Up The History

Jordyn Woods can always rely on her fans for input. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram, and Jordyn’s July 8 update was all about Men in Black actor Will Smith’s son Jaden.

Earlier today, Jordyn updated her account. Three throwback snaps showed the 21-year-old in various stages of her childhood alongside Jaden – as Jordyn’s caption announced, Jaden turned 21 today.

The adorable photos of Jordyn and Jaden playing indoors came accompanied by an outdoor snap, and this one showed the two children taking an outdoor bath. Jaden appeared unclothed. Woods’s waist was covered by water, but her childhood frame likewise seemed naked.

Woods sent her buddy wishes on his big day alongside announcing the “tequila shots” the two would be indulging in tonight.

A comment attempting to point out Jordyn’s history and current status has shot up to become the most-liked. It had racked up over 1,200 likes within just one hour of being posted.

“Lol she’s friend with Will smith’s son since they were in their undies and here people say she’s rich and famous just because of Kylie. You literally have to be born again with some sort of magical luck to just be able to live in will smith’s neighbourhood”

It looks like Instagram has been busy explaining more.

“Naw Jaden introduced her to Kylie. She’s Will Smith [sic] god daughter,” one fan wrote.

As Cosmopolitan reports, Jordyn’s links to Will Smith’s family do, indeed, go way back. The actor was close to Woods’ father – the two met in the 1990s. Father’s Day this year saw Jordyn send Will a full social media outpouring of love, as The Inquisitr reports. It would seem that the Smith family was immensely supportive of Woods both in her early life and following the death of her father.

Fans also seemed to be wondering whether a sweet romance might be on the cards.

Loading...

“That’s her husband. She just doesn’t see it yet” was a comment racking up over 350 likes in one hour.

Given the jabs that Woods receives as a result of her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, this comment was likely well-meant. The photos of these two as children seemed adorable. The pair’s bond as adults appears to have stayed strong.

Clearly though, some fans couldn’t help but bring Kylie Jenner into the conversation. The 21-year-old makeup mogul has not been spotted with the SECNDNTURE founder since February.

Jordyn’s update also saw many fans comment on how adorable the snaps were. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn or Jaden should follow their Instagram accounts.