Jenelle Evans Throws Shade At Nathan Griffith’s Girlfriend In Deleted Tweet

Jenelle Evans has been throwing a lot of shade at Nathan Griffith’s girlfriend as of late. Nathan is the father of Kaiser, Jenelle’s youngest son. According to HollywoodLife, in a now-deleted tweet, Jenelle revealed she doesn’t trust Nathan’t current girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, “at all.”

According to HollywoodLife, a fan had tweeted Jenelle, asking if she had ever had Nathan and Ashley over to visit the former’s son, Kaiser. Jenelle replied that no, she hadn’t, and for a “good reason.” Apparently, after Kaiser’s party, Ashley tweeted some pretty mean things about Jenelle’s husband, David Eason. Jenelle’s now-deleted tweet apparently relayed that Ashley is nice to David’s face, but also that she shouldn’t be trusted.

The Teen Mom 2 star has since deleted the tweet, but it is still unknown as to why. David hasn’t commented on the situation, even though it seems to involve him directly.

All of this Twitter drama comes just days after Jenelle finally regained custody of her children. Many people seem to be outraged that she got her children back at all. Jenelle and David lost custody of all of their kids back in May. This came about after it came out that David allegedly killed the family dog when he was angry. This event also lead to Jenelle being fired from Teen Mom 2.

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle revealed in an Instagram Story that all the kids are happy, and are doing well now that they are home. Apparently, the entire CPS court case has been dismissed, so the family is going back to their normal way of life. The couple now cares for Kaiser, Maryssa, and their shared daughter, Ensley.

Barbara Evans, Jenelle’s mother, kept custody of Jace, Jenelle’s oldest son.

Not everyone is happy, though. Nathan has spoken out about how things went after he lost custody of Kaiser to Jenelle. He went as far as to share a complaint form on Twitter, encouraging people to fill it out if they don’t agree with the judge’s decision to give Kaiser back to Jenelle. Other than that, though, he says he is relying on his faith — and is not going to put in his “two cents.”

Nathan even included a hashtag in said post, one that he’s using to gain traction concerning the return of his son: #TeamGriffith.

While Jenelle is no longer on Teen Mom 2, she did reveal that she has been recording everything that she’s been going through. This way, she will be able to tell her side of the story as regards the whole situation. The ex-reality star currently has a YouTube channel where she posts about her life and farm.