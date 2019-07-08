Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Dons White Bikini & Cowboy Boots Atop A Horse

If people who think modeling is easy still exist, they are bound to be proven wrong by Nadine Leopold. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret model showed her Instagram fans that modeling, a lot of times, involves facing one’s own fears, which is what she had to do. The model recently took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself lying on the back of a horse as she posed for a shot, even though she is terrified of the animals.

In the photo in question, the Austrian bombshell is lying on her back as she dons a white two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire bra that puts her cleavage on full display. The model teamed her top with a matching white bottom, though only its side straps are visible in the photo, thanks to the position of Leopold’s legs. The 25-year-old blonde bombshell has her left leg propped up on the horse, showing that she is wearing a pair of white cowboy boots to go with her bikini. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is donning is from Bambas Swim, and the photo was captured by Jason Lee Parry for the Australian brand’s new campaign.

The model — who is best known for having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018 — accessorized her look with a matching white pearl necklace that cascades onto the horse white coat. Leopold has her blonde hair in a middle part and down in large, loose waves that also falls down the horse’s side. Both model and horse are in what looks to be a backyard with with picket fences and lots of green vegetation. While the model didn’t include a geotag with her post, Bamba Swim’s Instagram feed suggests that this photo shoot took place in Santa Barbara, California.

The post, which Leopold shared with her 658,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,400 likes and over 100 comments within a couple of days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise the Wolfsberg native’s beauty and to compliment the overall vibe of the shot.

“Perfect outfit with perfect background and also you girl,” one user wrote.

“WoW this shot is incredible,” another user chimed in.

“Ooo I love this,” a third fan raved, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.