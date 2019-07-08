Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Table Dancing With Victoria’s Secret Model Goes Viral

Kendall Jenner is making major headlines. The supermodel’s Mykonos, Greece vacation has been shared to her own Instagram account – images and videos of Kendall appearing to have been posted by Adam Theo have, however, proven sufficiently viral in nature to be picked up by the Daily Mail.

Earlier today, the newspaper reported the 23-year-old partying it up with Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik. The newly single lingerie face joined the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for some nightlife at Nammos Beach club. Video footage showed the two girls jamming out to music while dancing on tables. Kendall appeared to have channeled the Greek island’s summery feel – the model came clad in a sparkly silver bikini top paired with a pastel mini skirt. Shanina had opted for a touch more clothing – while the 28-year-old’s black buttoned sweater was low-cut, it came paired with a skirt in reds to form a more substantial look.

The girls seemed in high spirits as they danced away. Kendall was seen smiling, waving her arms in the air, and even sending the camera some direct eye contact.

As the Daily Mail reports, Shanina recently split from her husband – the model was married to Greg “DJ Ruckus” Andrews for one year. Kendall herself is also recently single, having split from basketball star Ben Simmons in May.

Given Kendall’s recent social media activity, it would appear that this beauty is embracing the single life. An update made to Kendall’s account yesterday showed both peaceful and party-like vibes. The snaps (seen above) came with an artsy and seemingly pensive moment as the model looked out to sea from a vessel. However, a quick swipe to the right sent fans the model’s signature bikini display. Kendall hadn’t shown her face, but her glittery silver bikini briefs and raised skirt came with a flashy feel.

Beady-eyed fans will have spotted a pattern – the shimmery swimwear and purple-colored skirt in the Instagram update formed the outfit Kendall was seen partying in.

Kendall’s relationship with Simmons came somewhat low-key, though. The former couple didn’t flaunt their romance on social media. In fact, they mostly spent their time ducking the cameras when out and about. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about keeping her private life private, Kendall appeared candid.

“If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know?”

It looks like Kendall had a good time last night. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her social media accounts.