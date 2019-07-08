Jeffrey Epstein Had ‘Vast Trove Of Lewd’ Photographs Of Young Girls At His Home

After his arrest on Saturday, wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sealed indictments were revealed Monday, per a report from The Inquisitr. Epstein is being charged with creating and maintaining a network used for the abuse and exploitation of teenage girls as young as 14-years-old. The crimes were allegedly committed at Epstein’s New York and Florida properties during the 2000s.

According to federal prosecutors, Epstein also had “a vast trove of lewd photographs” of young-looking women. CNBC reports that prosecutors made the revelation when they asked Epstein to be held without bail on the child sex trafficking charges after they called him a “serial sexual predator.”

The photographs were discovered in Epstein’s $77 million Upper East Side townhouse in Manhatten. They were reportedly held “in a locked safe… compact discs with hand-written labels including the following: ‘Young [Name] + [Name],’ ‘Misc nudes 1,’ and ‘Girl pics nudes.'”

There were reportedly hundreds to thousands of “sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially nude females.” The filing also added that some “appear to be of underage girls.”

The prosecution described Epstein as “not chastened” nor “repentant.”

“He is a continuing danger to the community and an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges,” prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York wrote in the filing.

In arguing Epstein poses a danger, govt says when they searched his NY home this weekend, they found "a vast trove of lewd photographs of young-looking women or girls." "The defendant, a registered sex offender, is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant…" pic.twitter.com/GhLbUOd4WO — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 8, 2019

The prosecutors said that Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted of the two crimes against him, suggesting that the strength of the evidence creates a high likelihood of a lengthy incarceration.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown claims that there will likely be many famous names that surface in connection to the Epstein case. As of now, some names tied to Epstein are President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton, and high-profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Brown claims that it is still unclear how deep or far-reaching the Epstein case runs, but she suggests that many names on the message pads — which appear to be what was used to contact Epstein to arrange encounters with young women — were familiar.

Although Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from underage girls in 2008, he received a light 18-month prison sentence that allowed for “work release.” According to Brown’s Miami Herald series on Epstein, his attorneys collected dirt on his accusers through the years, which they reportedly used to intimidate prosecution to avoid jail time.