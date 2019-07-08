Halsey Calls Fan A ‘Whiny Little Baby’ After She Was Called Out For Using The LGBTQ+ Flag

The singer identifies as bisexual and has long stood up against bi-erasure.

Halsey did not ignore a fan who questioned her usage of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at a concert. As USA Today first reported, the singer clapped back at a user on Instagram who criticized her, calling the user a “whiny little baby,” USA Today first reported.

The 24-year-old singer posted two photos of herself on Instagram on Saturday wearing a pink tie-dye shirt and shiny black lace-up pants. In the first of the two photos, Halsey grabs onto her mic, likely belting out one of her hit songs. In the second of the two photos, Halsey grips a gay pride flag.

The “Nightmare” singer has long said she identifies as bisexual.

But one Instagram user got snarky with the singer, whose real name is Ashely Frangipane, commenting “rainbow is the new marketing strategy,” prompting Halsey’s clap back.

“There’s been a flag in my show for 5 years,” Halsey responded. “You’re just not paying attention you whiny little baby.”

Halsey’s fans supported her in the replies to her comment.

“You go girl,” one wrote.

“Beware of those who disguise their homophobia as ‘people are using lgbt for money and marketing,'” another said. “When what they really feel is, ‘i hate seeing lgbt everywhere it makes me mad because im against it!’ Dont change, bi queen.”

The one-time Chainsmokers collaborator has often discussed her sexuality publicly. In 2016, after a BuzzFeed article claimed that Halsey was losing her queer identity as she gained mainstream success, she called out the article for its stereotyping and depiction of her bisexual identity. She called the depiction of her bisexual identity “tiresome.”

But that wasn’t the last time the New Jersey-born artist stood up for the bisexual community.

Loading...

Last year, after posting photos on Instagram about National Coming Out Day, Halsey once again defended herself after a slew of comments doubting her bisexuality. She hopped on her Instagram story and said even though she was dating a man, she was still a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“So I wanted to take a moment to make a PSA to remind you that — bisexual people,” Halsey said, according to Pink News. “We exist.”

At the time, Halsey was referring to her then-boyfriend rapper G-Eazy, who she had an on-again, off-again relationship with in 2017 and 2018, per Vanity Fair. The two even collaborated on the 2017 single “Him & I.”

On the singer’s first and only full-length LP, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, released in 2017, Halsey collaborated with former Fifth Harmony artist Lauren Jauregui on a track titled “Strangers,” which depicts a bisexual romance gone sour.

It’s no surprise the singer has been so vocal about her identity, as she has often shared her opinion on social media on a range of topics. Recently, Halsey showed her support for Taylor Swift on Twitter during the singer’s ongoing feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over the ownership of the master recordings of Swift’s albums.