Kim Kardashian Finally Denies Having Had Ribs Removed To Fit In Her Met Gala Outfit

Kim Kardashian has finally addressed those rumors that she had some of her ribs removed to fit in her insane Met Gala look this year.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claimed she didn’t even know that type of procedure was possible, and that her waist-cinching look was attainable due to a very painful corset that she had to learn how to wear. Fans of the KarJenner clan member will remember that she wore a nude-colored plunging dress to this year’s Met Ball, which took place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The outfit, which was made of silicone and covered in crystals to make it seem like she was dripping wet, allowed her to showcase her tiny waistline and ample curves. However, as reported by Hollywood Life, there was one trick that helped her achieve that specific body shape — an extremely tight corset designed by Mister Pearl, which she revealed on Instagram that she had to learn how to wear just days before the show.

Kim undertook “corset breathing lessons” from the famous French couturier before being able to debut her incredible Thierry Mugler dress at the star-studded event.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she said.

“I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” the 38-year-old added, revealing that the corset left some extreme marks on her body after she removed it.

In a behind-the-scenes video from Vogue, Kim is seen getting ready for the major appearance, and she can barely even move or sit in the striking ensemble. She also FaceTimes Mugler as she is having her glam done ahead of the event so that the fashion designer can see every detail of his creation come to life.

The KKW Beauty founder admitted she was very nervous for the Met Gala, revealing she would not be able to pee for hours from the moment she put on her outfit. In addition, she had to travel to the venue in a van so that she could stand upright while holding onto a pole so as not to ruin her look.

Kim was on the cover of the latest Wall Street Journal issue to discuss her new shapewear brand, whose name she was forced to change after getting online backlash for initially calling it “Kimono.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she had trademarked the names “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates,” and “Kimono World,” which many people dubbed not only cultural appropriation but also disrespectful considering the kimono is part of the Japanese culture and meant to be worn as an outer layer.