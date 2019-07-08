Why Did Kelly Dodd And Boyfriend Brian Reagan Split? ‘RHOC’ Star Hangs With Ramona Singer After The Breakup

Kelly Dodd and Dr. Brian Reagan will be seen together on 'RHOC' Season 14.

Kelly Dodd is back on the market after splitting from her doctor boyfriend, Brian Reagan.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on July 5, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, who split from ex-husband Michael Dodd in late 2017, called it quits with Reagan because he “wasn’t giving her everything she wanted out of life.”

“She felt they were living two different lifestyles, so she ended things. Kelly has been married and she knows what she wants out of life and a partner, and frankly won’t settle for anything less,” the insider explained.

Dodd and Reagan began dating several months ago and appeared to have a great time together during a trip to Mexico in late May. However, as the report explained, their mismatched schedules made their relationship extremely difficult to manage. As fans well know, Dodd resides in Orange County while Reagan lives and works in San Diego, which is nearly two hours away from Dodd’s home.

While Dodd is certainly upset about her breakup with Reagan, she has been relying on her girlfriends, including fellow Real Housewives star Ramona Singer, of the New York-based franchise, to work through things. On Instagram, in a number of her recent images, she and Ramona have been seen with smiles on their faces as they’ve enjoyed time at the pool and beaches of New York.

“[Kelly is] thriving and doing amazing! Kelly is having fun and partying it up with other single Housewives, like Ramona Singer, to keep her head held high,” the source added.

Prior to traveling to the coast of New York with Singer, Dodd appeared alongside a number of her fellow Real Housewives stars, including Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, Melissa Gorga, LeeAnne Locken, and NeNe Leakes, at the New York Pride Parade with Bravo TV executive Andy Cohen.

Following Dodd’s split from ex-husband Michael in 2017, she and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador, grew close to one another due to Beador’s split from her former husband, David Beador. As fans of the series will recall, both women called it quits on their marriages around the same time and because they were busy with their duties for the show at the time, they leaned on one another for support.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.