Former Miss California Nadia Mejia Shows Off Killer Physique In Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Nadia Mejia is working up a sweat to get herself ready for the busy week ahead of her, she told her Instagram fans. On Monday, the former Miss California took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in workout gear in which she flaunts her killer curves to note that she is getting her body prepared for this week.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old model is posing inside of a gym — which according to the geotag in her post is the Fitness First Australia — as she dons a black and gray sports bra. She teamed her top with a pair of leggings also in black and gray that includes details in yellow. As she indicated in the caption she included with the post, her workout set is by Reebok. In the snap, the model has her thumb hooked in the waistband of the workout pants, lowering it slightly to further expose her incredibly toned abs. She is standing with her legs slightly apart, in a pose that further enhances the natural curves of her body.

Mejia has her dark brunette tresses in a middle part and up in a messy bun keeps her neck cool and hair off her face as she works up a sweat. While it is hard to tell for sure, Mejia appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the photo, opting for a more natural workout look.

Mejia is looking straight-on at the camera as she flashes a big, bright smile at the viewer. The post, which the Miss California 2016 shared with her 308,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,600 likes and over 44 comments in about half a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredibly physique and share their admiration for Mejia.

“That kit is [fire emoji] looking fab always baby,” one user wrote.

“Looking as beautiful as ever,” another user chimed in.

“[Y]ou look so good wow,” a third fan raved.

As Bustle previously noted, the pageant genes run through Mejia’s veins. The Miss California 2016 was born in West Virginia and is the daughter of Miss West Virginia 1989, Kathy Eicher. In addition, the model is also the daughter of Ecuadorian rapper Gerardo, who became famous in the U.S. a smash hit “Rico Suave” in 1991, the report further detailed.