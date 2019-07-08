Meghan Markle Honors Prince Harry By Wearing The Same Item From Her Wedding Day For Their Son’s Christening

Meghan Markle wore earrings from Cartier that held a hefty price tag for the christening of her first son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The baubles, which she reportedly also wore on her wedding day, had a whopping cost of $15K.
Us Weekly reported that the Duchess of Sussex paired the Galanterie de Cartier diamond and white gold studs with a Dior gown and matching fascinator. These were the same earrings that Markle wore the day she married Prince Harry, May 19, 2018. The publication also reported that Markle wore the same earrings a month before the couple’s wedding at an Invictus Games event.
The royal couple released two photos from the intimate ceremony, which was reportedly attended by only 25 people. These included Harry’s father, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.
The couple has not yet released the names of the godparents to their firstborn son. Typically, the royal family releases the names of the godparents to royal babies on the day of their christening. Meghan and Harry have chosen not to release that information. It is unknown when and if they would release any further details regarding the christening of their son other then their official Instagram statement and photos.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Fox News reported that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has reacted to not being invited to the christening of his grandson. Thomas also explained in a story that was published by the news outlet that he was an altar boy at age of 12, and a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14. Thomas Markle was reportedly raised Anglican but Markle’s mother Ragland was not. Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not practice the religion of The Church of England, of which Queen Elizabeth heads.
Markle was also not invited to the couple’s wedding. Thomas Sr., per TMZ, admitted to working with a photographer to pose for a series of staged paparazzi photos. Therefore he decided it was in the best interest of his daughter to not walk her down the aisle as not to further embarrass the Royal family or Meghan.
Thomas Markle also said that the stress of his situation also caused him to suffer a heart attack. Markle in turn, released an official statement to the press where she confirmed the reports that Thomas Sr. was ill, and asked that he be “given the space he needs to focus on his health.”