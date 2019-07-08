Kendall Jenner Flaunts Fit Figure In Barely-There Bikini On Mykonos Beach

The model looked sexy, enjoying her time being single with friend Shanina Shaik.

Kendall Jenner sure knows how to make waves. This Sunday, the 23-year-old model flaunted her toned stomach and long legs in a sexy silver bikini as she partied on the Greek island of Mykonos. The metallic bikini was so low cut, Kendall had to hold onto her top as she took a dip in the ocean. The beautiful reality star looked content and carefree as she soaked up the sun. According to The Daily Mail, Kendall isn’t the first of her family to spot the sexy Danielle Guizo silver bikini top. Her older sister Kourtney previously showed off her enviable curves in this shimmering bikini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star decided to take time off from her busy schedule to party with her gorgeous friend, fellow model Shanina Shaik reports The Daily Mail. Shanina recently split from her husband Greg “DJ Ruckus” Andrews. The stunning dou appears to be enjoying singledom together, as Kendall also reportedly broke it off with NBA star, Ben Simmons.

The pair looked adorable as they hugged and giggled after accidentally falling into the Mediterranean Sea. Throughout the day, the models frolicked in the waves together, showing off their amazing bodies.

After the beach, Kendall and Shanina partied it up with their other friends at a Nammos beach club. The pair seemed to be having the time of their lives, dancing on top of tables in the crowded club. Shanina smoked a cigarette while Kendall waved her arms.

Kendall did not change out of her skimpy bikini. Instead she added a lilac skirt. Shanina wore a figure clinging black top and a red skirt.

Kendall and Shanina have been good friends for four years. The pair was first spotted on a yacht Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin in 2015. The 28-year-old model also appears to be friendly with Kendall’s sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

Recently, Shanina commented “I can’t!!’ Most beautiful princess!!!” on a picture of Khloe’s baby, True.

Khloe replied with “ugh love you babes.”

In addition to being Khloe’s friend, Shanina also models for the fitness guru’s Good American clothing brand.

In 2017, Shanina was seen at an invite-only launch party for Kim’s beauty brand.

After the event, Shanina gushed over the family. As stated in The Daily Mail, the Australian model took to Instagram, stating she was so happy to be close to a “family which strives to make all women feel beautiful, strong and confident.”