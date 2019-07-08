Sofia Richie Shows Off Slamming Bikini Body On Instagram

Sofia Richie has sent Instagram another killer bikini update. The 20-year-old model has been busy promoting her recent partnership with swimwear brand Frankie’s. While yesterday brought an Instagram update showing Sofia in a pink two-piece, today brings the platform Sofia in blue.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her account. The photo showed the blonde leaning against an old-school vending machine with slots. The convenience store background may have been ordinary, but the model taking up the foreground was proving anything but. Sofia was sizzling in a mostly full-frontal position, and it looks like Frankie’s has paired up with the perfect spokesperson.

Sofia’s bikini came with a cleavage-flaunting and halterneck finish, string ties, and attractive duo-tones in varying shades of blue. The two-piece was itsy-bitsy, but this sensation seems to have been blessed from above. The camera had taken in Sofia’s super-toned legs, taut-abs, and sculpted shoulders. While Sofia had been shot in the shade, she was manifesting a sizzling tan. Hoop earrings and a bracelet added low-key flourishes, but this beauty doesn’t need extras to wow her fans.

A simple caption from Sofia mentioned excitement at the new drop.

Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live. It looks like many fans were gearing up to make a purchase.

“What size for 34B?” one fan asked.

“I’m a waist size 24/25 but I wear a size medium in the boots bottoms, what size bottoms would fit?” was another query.

Sofia was also congratulated on the partnership alongside being complimented on her beauty.

Famous she may be for her modeling, but Sofia makes headlines for other reasons. The model has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick since 2017. Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 but continue to co-parent their three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign are well-known celebrity kids.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians might show Kourtney and Scott attempting to make co-parenting work, but the E! show has likewise seen Scott’s ex come to terms with accepting Sofia’s arrival. The model is frequently photographed out and about with Scott’s children. She also vacations with the Talentless founder and his brood.

December 2018 made major headlines as Kourtney joined Sofia and Scott for a Mexican vacation. As People reports though, Kourtney isn’t bothered by Sofia’s presence. Speaking about the trip, Kourtney said it was “fine.”

“She’s like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama,” Kourtney added.

Sofia’s update today has proven popular. It had racked up over 43,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her on Instagram.