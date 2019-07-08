Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Shanina Shaik Lowers Lingerie In New Photo: ‘Mood For The Summer’

After enjoying some sun-filled days in the Mediterranean, Shanina Shaik appears to be back at work. However, her attitude toward the summer months doesn’t appear to have fizzled one bit, as her most recent Instagram post shows.

Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in sexy lingerie to share what her mood is like for the summer. In the photo in question, the Australian model is donning a black one-piece lingerie that features a super short bottom and spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders, reaching all the way down to her lower back. In addition, the one-piece boasts a see-through side covered in sheer lace. In the snap, the 28-year-old model is posing with her side to the camera as she reaches her left arm around her torso to touch the side of the lingerie, which she is lowering down slightly to increase the spiciness level of the shot.

Completing her look, the model is wearing a crown of flowers and leaves on her head, capturing the overall earthy vibe of the photo. While Shaik didn’t include any tags crediting a photographer with the post, the photo appears to have been professionally taken, as well as the styling, suggesting this is from a photo shoot.

The model has her head turned to her right, looking at the camera straight-on with a powerful gaze and lips parted. She is wearing a dark brown smokey eye and nude lipstick that captures the dramatic feel of the shot. In addition, her raven hair is down in natural waves that appear to be slightly damp.

The post, which Shaik shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,200 likes and over 160 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Melbourne native took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“Wow hot mood!” one user wrote, following the message with a fire and a red heart emoji.

“You look incredible,” another user chimed in, adding a series of heart eyes emoji to the comment.

Loading...

“This is absolutely stunning, as ever!” a third fan raved, also including several fire emoji.

Before posting this picture, the model had been sharing a series of snapshots of her trip to the Amalfi Coast, Italy, and Mykonos, Greece, showing that she started off the summer months in great style.