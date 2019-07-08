USA Women To Receive Victory Parade In New York City After World Cup Triumph

In honor of the United States Women’s National Team winning their second consecutive World Cup, New York City will be shut down on Wednesday morning to hold a ticker-tape parade down Broadway, as reported by CBS. The parade route will be through the iconic Canyon of Heroes, a location that has seen parades held in honor of returning veterans, Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II and the New York Yankees. This will be the second time the American women will parade through New York City, after doing so following their World Cup victory in 2015.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the parade with a tweet on Sunday, posting a congratulatory video on his Twitter along with the message, “YES YES YES YES! To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. # OneNationOneTeam”

The United States had a record-setting 2019 tournament, as reported by BBC, picking up the largest victory in the history of the World Cup in their opening match against Thailand as they cruised to a 13-0 victory. In that match, Alex Morgan set the record for most goals scored by a player in a single World Cup game with five.

For over 100 years, ticker-tape parades in Manhattan have celebrated events including the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge, the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts and numerous World Series victories by the Yankees. Next up? The World Cup champions.https://t.co/OZ7hRLELDt — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2019

However, the team was tested as the tournament continued, with the Netherlands in the final putting on an impressive display in their effort to stymie the American juggernaut. That final match was the first time in the tournament that the United States had been held scoreless in the first half, with the game a scoreless draw until Megan Rapinoe scored a 61st minute penalty to break the deadlock. That penalty gave Rapinoe her sixth goal of the tournament and secured the Golden Boot, as reported by BBC. Rapinoe’s six goals and three assists were matched by her teammate Morgan, forcing the winner to be decided by minutes per goal with Rapinoe scoring her six in 428 minutes while Morgan did so in 490.

Along with her skill on the pitch, Rapinoe has gained international attention for her vocal criticisms of President Donald Trump. There’s no chance of Rapinoe making the usual appearance at the White House and it seems unlikely that any members of the team will be in attendance, with Rapinoe saying that she expected “not many, if any” to show up, as previously reported by Inquisitr.