Kris Jenner Plans For 10 More Seasons Of ‘KUWTK’ Despite Rumors Of Kourtney Kardashian Leaving

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has ruled the reality TV world for years now, and Kris Jenner has no intentions of letting it stop anytime soon. According to Radar Online, Kris has every intention of keeping the show going for at least 10 more seasons, especially after the show produced high ratings this season.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians first aired in October of 2007. Since then, it has documented the lives of the Kardashian family as they have grown and changed over the years. Viewers have seen the entire family go through the highest highs and the lowest lows. However, it has recently been rumored that several of the sisters are keen to depart from the series.

Per The Inquisitr, there’s been talk of Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian all leaving the show in the past. The celebrity sibling facing the most intense speculation in this regard, though, is Kourtney. Ryan Seacrest has theorized about what might happen if the mom of three were to leave KUWTK, and Kourtney herself has even mentioned that if the cameras left, she wouldn’t be sad.

Kourtney admits to thinking about leaving all of Hollywood behind and living a quiet life somewhere else, without the cameras following her every move.

Kris doesn’t seem to be interested in letting that happen too easily, though.

The “momager” is convinced that after this season’s ratings, she can keep all five of the sisters involved in the show for 10 more seasons. It’s a very big commitment, but a source close to the family said that Kris thinks all of the sisters will agree to the contract.

“Kris is shooting for ten more seasons this time around so she does not have to worry about it and all of the girls seem to be on board as of right now.”

The most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended with the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal — one that left the whole family in shambles. Part one of the finale alone brought the show 2.3 million viewers. This made the episode E!’s most-streamed show. According to the Radar Online source, Kris is excited with these numbers.

“Kris is bragging to everyone about the latest ratings and she is sure that it will enable her to get new contracts for all of them.”

Kris also plans on keeping the Kardashians around by maintaining a high rate of pay. She believes that if the pay is high enough, all the girls will stay on the show. The family’s last contract was for $150 million, a contract that was signed back in 2017. Given the high ratings and the potential for even more lucrative new contracts, Kris is confident the girls will stick around for 10 more more seasons.