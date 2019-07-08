‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victor Claims Victory

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 9 bring a significant victory for Victor Newman, although he’s still fighting for his life against a rare blood disease. Plus, Nick and Chelsea feel a spark as she leans on him in the aftermath of Calvin’s death.

Victor (Eric Braeden) has reason to celebrate, according to SheKnows Soaps. No, it’s not that he has good news about his health, unfortunately. Instead, the Genoa City mayor decided to settle Victor’s lawsuit against the city and Christine (Lauralee Bell) for unlawful prosecution in the J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) case. This time, Christine allowed her personal vendetta against all things Newman to color her judgment, and Victor sued to ensure she doesn’t do it again.

When J.T. showed up alive, it proved that Christine didn’t have a case. At first, she’d prosecuted Victor, and then she turned her case on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) when she ended up being wrong about Victor’s involvement in J.T.’s disappearance. Although for months Nikki, Victoria, and the rest of their accomplices believed they’d killed J.T., in the end they hadn’t, and the only person who went to jail was J.T. himself.

According to The Inquisitr, the mayor makes Christine make the announcement at a press conference, and the fallout could change her life forever.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) experience a charged moment. When she left town last year, Chelsea left a broken Nick to pick up the pieces. They’d been planning a life together before she chose not to trust him and left without telling him why. Even so, when Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up in Genoa City alive, Nick reached out to Chelsea to warn her that Adam might come after Connor the same way he’s coming after Christian. Chelsea eventually returned to town, with her husband Calvin (John Burke) hot on her trail.

Now Calvin is dead, and Adam is pushing Chelsea to reunite, but instead, Chelsea finds herself leaning on trustworthy Nick. Nick is the one she called after finding Calvin dead in her hotel room, and Chelsea stayed at Nick’s after the authorities took Calvin’s body away. Unfortunately, Chelsea must tell Connor that Calvin died, and Nick offered to go with her to break the news to the little boy who’s led a tumultuous life these past few years. During their moments together, Chelsea and Nick remember why they were engaged before she fled town.