‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Slamming Body On Instagram

Mackenzie McKee’s killer body is packing a punch these days. The Teen Mom 3 face might best be known for appearing on the MTV franchise, but this 24-year-old is also a fitness model. Mackenzie’s fitness-fueled weekend seems to have brought the mother of three plenty of joy, and it’s also brought her fans an Instagram update.

On Sunday, Mackenzie updated her account. A cheerful snap showed the Oklahoma native attending a running event organized by her mother Angie Douthit, and Mackenzie’s hashtag confirmed that the “race” was named after her mother. Mackenzie had been photographed outdoors amid grass and a background showing the event’s other participants. The focus was on Mackenzie and two of her friends, though. The three ladies were posing for the camera and showing off their gym-honed bodies, and clearly, this threesome was rearing to go.

Mackenzie herself came appropriately clad for the event. She was outfitted in tight black shorts and a gray T-shirt. Much like her friends, Mackenzie wore sneakers. Her long blonde hair was tied back into a ponytail. Fans got a huge smile, a happy caption, and a reminder of this mother’s super-fit frame.

Fans have definitely picked up on the snap.

“Dang, that girl is cut!” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.

“Beautiful” was another comment.

While Mackenzie’s Instagram updates are often family-centric, they have been particularly geared toward her career as a fitness model of late. The end of June saw Mackenzie take to the platform to share her bikini competition. Fans could see how hard Mackenzie had worked as her red-and-white two-piece showcased rippling muscles. An Instagram update from the competition did, however, mention a health issue that Mackenzie battles.

“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show.”

Mackenzie is Type 1 diabetic. The condition requires paying attention to one’s blood sugars. Given that rigorous training depletes the body of glucose, Mackenzie’s determination seems all the more praise-worthy here. While some fans did voice concern following Mackenzie’s references to low self-esteem, it did seem that her most loyal fans were excited to see her so happy.

Mackenzie’s updates also seem to show workouts as a family deal. An adorable picture of Mackenzie in the gym with one of her sons proved much-liked.

Mackenzie has 759,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this fitness pro should follow her Instagram.