‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Slamming Body On Instagram

Mackenzie McKee’s killer body is packing a punch these days. The Teen Mom 3 face might best be known for appearing on the MTV franchise, but this 24-year-old is also a fitness model. Mackenzie’s fitness-fueled weekend seems to have brought the mother of three plenty of joy, and it’s also brought her fans an Instagram update.
On Sunday, Mackenzie updated her account. A cheerful snap showed the Oklahoma native attending a running event organized by her mother Angie Douthit, and Mackenzie’s hashtag confirmed that the “race” was named after her mother. Mackenzie had been photographed outdoors amid grass and a background showing the event’s other participants. The focus was on Mackenzie and two of her friends, though. The three ladies were posing for the camera and showing off their gym-honed bodies, and clearly, this threesome was rearing to go.
Mackenzie herself came appropriately clad for the event. She was outfitted in tight black shorts and a gray T-shirt. Much like her friends, Mackenzie wore sneakers. Her long blonde hair was tied back into a ponytail. Fans got a huge smile, a happy caption, and a reminder of this mother’s super-fit frame.
Fans have definitely picked up on the snap.
“Dang, that girl is cut!” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.
“Beautiful” was another comment.
While Mackenzie’s Instagram updates are often family-centric, they have been particularly geared toward her career as a fitness model of late. The end of June saw Mackenzie take to the platform to share her bikini competition. Fans could see how hard Mackenzie had worked as her red-and-white two-piece showcased rippling muscles. An Instagram update from the competition did, however, mention a health issue that Mackenzie battles.
View this post on Instagram
Ok peeps show is over. I have worked until I have nearly passed out daily. 3 hours a day I have dedicated to muscle growth and my physique. My body did much better before I got my tubes tied and I walked into this day feeling like I worked 10x harder than I look. There were 12 of us and I did not place top 5 like I wanted. I nearly broke down in tears and stayed after to get the judges feed back because you never know what they were looking for. They told me I am awesome on stage and present myself well, I also carry a lot of muscle which I was so happy to hear. So when I asked why I didn’t place they said “o you also carry a lot of fat” ???? with how hard I’ve worked and how hungry I am from eating so strict that was hard to hear. Idk what i can do to keep my muscle and get this fat off of my butt but that’s what they say stood between me and the top placements. . I’m simply built like a tree trunk muscle head ????. I also talked to the first place winner and she said “I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge” So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand.
“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show.”
Mackenzie is Type 1 diabetic. The condition requires paying attention to one’s blood sugars. Given that rigorous training depletes the body of glucose, Mackenzie’s determination seems all the more praise-worthy here. While some fans did voice concern following Mackenzie’s references to low self-esteem, it did seem that her most loyal fans were excited to see her so happy.
Mackenzie’s updates also seem to show workouts as a family deal. An adorable picture of Mackenzie in the gym with one of her sons proved much-liked.
Mackenzie has 759,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this fitness pro should follow her Instagram.