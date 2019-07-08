Kim Kardashian Says The Weight Gain During Her First Two Pregnancies ‘Broke Her Soul’

Kim Kardashian is seemingly still hurt by the comments that were made about her during her pregnancies with children North and Saint West.

The mother-of-four shared to the Wall Street Journal that while her last pregnancy was with Saint in 2015, the time period is something that still haunts her. The KKW Beauty CEO stated that she gained 60-70 pounds throughout her pregnancy with her two older children, HollywoodLife reports.

“It changed my body, my skin,” she said. “[I got] photographed from every angle. All I have to do is [Google] Kim Kardashian and [killer whale] Shamu. That really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also faced several health issues during both pregnancies. With her first pregnancy, she said that she dealt with Placenta Accreta, in addition to other complications. According to Parents magazine, Placenta Accreta can be defined as a process “when the placenta grows so deeply into the uterus that it cannot be separated after delivery,” said Nathaniel G. DeNicola, M.D., an ob-gyn affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania.

DeNicola shared that in addition to the complication affecting a woman’s current pregnancy, it can also cause infertility down the line. Kardashian said that the complication, as well as similar illnesses she faced with Saint, was what caused her to look at other options if she and her husband Kanye West wanted to have more children. The couple decided to have their younger children Chicago and Psalm via surrogate.

In addition to talking about the changes her body made during her pregnancies, the mogul also discussed her new solution wear line. The businesswoman previously had to postpone the launch after being under fire for calling the line by its previous name, Kimono. Many social media users brought their outrage for the name to Kardashian’s attention, deeming it insensitive to the Asian garment of the same name.

Kardashian admits in the interview that she and her team should’ve “thought about it a little deeper” when choosing the name for her new brand. She also stated that she and her team are developing new names for the products and are open to listening to her audience when she makes mistakes. Kardashian also stated that she is aware of her responsibility as a public figure and realizes that “there might be more eyes on me and my brand.”

Kardashian’s new shapewear line reportedly ranges between $22-98 and is reported to be both inclusive and diverse to those who use it.