Jenelle Evans Says Kids Are ‘Happy As Can Be’ To Be Home, Says She Has Been Filming Her Experience

Jenelle Evans had her kids returned to her last week after they were removed by CPS. For a few weeks, the mom of three was in and out of court with her husband David Eason in an attempt to regain custody of her kids. Over the Fourth of July Weekend, Jenelle had all of her kids home including David’s daughter, Maryssa, who was also returned to the couple’s care. On Monday, Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to answer some fans’ questions and she talked about how the kids are doing since coming home and also revealed whether or not fans will get to see her recent situation even though she is no longer on Teen Mom 2.

According to Us Weekly, a fan asked Jenelle how the kids are doing now that they are back home. Jenelle shared a photo of Kaiser and Ensley together on a boat over the weekend and she wrote they are “Happy as can be.” In the photo, Kaiser is looking down at his little sister and smiling and Ensley looks happy to be sitting next to her big brother as she smiles back at him.

Jenelle talked about the recently dismissed court case and revealed that everyone and everything is “doing great.” She explained that court is “completely done with.” The CPS case that was against the couple has since been dismissed as well. In regards to the evidence that CPS had, Jenelle claims it was all “hearsay.”

Jenelle and David had their kids removed from their custody in May after an incident where David allegedly shot Jenelle’s dog. Jenelle and David’s daughter Ensley was placed in the care of Jenelle’s mother Barbara while her son Kaiser was with his father, Nathan Griffith. Jenelle’s oldest son Jace remained in the custody of her mother, Barbara, who has had custody of him for years.

Following the incident, Jenelle was also let go from the hit reality show Teen Mom 2 where she shared her life for nearly a decade. However, a fan asked if she will have the opportunity to tell her side of the story in regards to the recent events. On her Instagram story, Jenelle revealed that she has been filming, but it isn’t for the hit reality television show.

“Yes, I’ve been filming/documenting my experience through all of this. I will put it altogether and let you guys see how my life was completely turned upside down soon.”

After Jenelle was let go from the show, a replacement was named for her. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline will appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2 alongside Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.