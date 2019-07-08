Emily Ratajkowski’s Latest Bikini Photo Leaves Instagram In Awe

Emily Ratajkowski is once again turning up the heat on social media, but this time her typical racy photo had a certain vintage vibe to it.

The model stroke a sultry pose for her new black and white snap, in which she is seen donning what is most likely one of her Inamorata Swim bikinis. The picture was taken from a profile angle, with Emily’s gorgeous natural features becoming the center of attention. She gazed ahead intensively while slightly parting her full lips, and rocked some super large statement earrings for the beautiful shot.

Emrata styled her long brunette locks into a super messy bun, leaving a few strands to fall across her face. She rocked a skimpy bikini top that tied around her neck, and stood in front of a window for the shoot, strategically posed so that she could bask in the light coming in through the glass.

The new photo was so popular among her 23.4 million Instagram photos that many rushed to the comment section on Monday to praise her for her natural beauty. The snapshot racked up nearly 400,000 likes and almost 1000 comments in just a couple of hours, with many leaving heart emoji and dubbing her “perfect.”

The 27-year-old recently revealed where exactly she vacationed in Europe, penning a beautiful text about one of her favorite childhood locations on her Instagram page. Posting several pictures from her trips to Mallorca, Spain, from when she was a little girl (as well as some from her most recent trip), Emily explained to her fans that the idyllic destination held a special place in her heart.

Loading...

“MALLORCA! ???????? I spent every summer of my childhood up until the age of 14 in a little town called Sant Joan in the middle of Mallorca. I hadn’t been back in 10 years and returning to rediscover the island as an adult was an unbelievable experience. Gracias por un viaje increible!,” she wrote.

This time, she went with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who is even seen in one of her snaps driving a boat while she lounged and worked on her tan. Some of her recent photos included crystal clear waters, small paradisiac beaches, and picturesque streets filled with amazing architecture. And just so her fans wouldn’t find it weird, she threw in a shot of herself donning a barely-there thong bikini while enjoying the Spanish weather at the beach.

Many of her friends agreed that she chose the right place to vacation, with one commenting, “Mallorca is also my favourite place for spending summer. the best beaches there,” while someone else chimed in, “Dreamy dreamy dreamy.”