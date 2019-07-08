‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s 10-Month-Old Daughter Is Her Daddy’s Twin In New Photo

Even though Teen Mom 2 is not currently airing new episodes, fans love to keep up with the cast via social media. Chelsea Houska is a fan favorite, but the mom of three doesn’t share too much on social media yet does update with pictures of her kids from time to time. Over the weekend, it was her husband Cole DeBoer who took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Layne. In the photo, the little girl is her father’s twin.

Cole wrote that Layne is a “Daddy’s girl” as the two smile sweetly in the photo.

Chelsea was introduced to viewers on the hit MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with her daughter’s father was not a good one, and Chelsea eventually moved on with Cole DeBoer. The two met in the cutest way at a gas station in 2014, and Chelsea detailed the chance meeting to Us Weekly in 2015.

“He was across at the other pump. And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

The two didn’t talk at the gas station, but luckily Cole was able to track down Chelsea on social media and the two started talking. How did Chelsea feel when she received a message on social media from him?

“A few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

It sounds like Chelsea was happy Cole reached out to her, and the two have had a fairy-tale romance ever since. They married in October 2016 in a small ceremony while Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child. She gave birth to their son, Watson, in January 2017. In October of that year, they had a second ceremony that included a bigger guest list. In 2018, Chelsea revealed she was pregnant again. The couple welcomed their daughter Layne in August. In fact, Layne was born on Chelsea’s birthday. Cole has also been a great stepfather to Chelsea’s oldest daughter, Aubree.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show. Until Chelsea and Cole are back on TV, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom OG. New episodes of that show air Monday nights on MTV.