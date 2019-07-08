Khloe Kardashian Reveals 40-Pound Pregnancy Weight Gain: “My A** And Thighs Are So Big’

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the weight she gained while carrying her daughter, True. Last night’s episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian made The Daily Mail‘s headlines for its season premiere airing, but Khloe’s revelation proved the main talking point for the British newspaper. As The Daily Mail reports, Khloe gained 40 pounds during her 2018 pregnancy.

The fitness-centric E! show sent out an empowering vibe, with Khloe taking the time to personally speak with a guest who is trying to lose weight – Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian works with out-of-shape members of the public seeking revenge on their past by losing weight and getting a makeover. Last night’s episode featured a man named Deeran who is hoping to lose 50 pounds.

Khloe took a moment to sum up her thoughts regarding the early stages of being a new mother.

“You think you’re gonna have a baby and all of it’s gonna come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all this weight?'”

A flashback also saw the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star express an element of self-disgust.

“My a** and thighs are so big now I am now wearing my swimsuit on the bottom,” Khloe said.

Khloe welcomed True 14 months ago. The 35-year-old’s pregnancy was documented on the family’s E! show. Khloe was seen during her medical appointments, alongside more personal moments where she took to video selfies to chronicle her progress. Fans will be familiar with scenes showing Khloe feeling exhausted as she reached the 9 month mark.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians also showed Khloe complaining about feeling large while she was pregnant with True. The blonde likewise seemed unimpressed when Kris Jenner brought her dozens of Krispy Kreme donuts towards the end of the pregnancy, as The Inquisitr reported last year.

Since welcoming True, Khloe appears to have pinged back into shape. Her hardcore and sweat-dripping workouts are regularly shared to her Instagram account. Khloe has also shared with fans her enviable, post-baby body via itsy-bitsy swimsuits. As The Daily Mail reports, Khloe pushed herself in the gym for a month following the arrival of her daughter. The reality television star and entrepreneur was even working out while True was “napping.” Khloe has also admitted there is still a long way to go in terms of weight loss, but that she is happy with the progress she has made.

