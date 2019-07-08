Wendy Williams Spills Family Drama Details To Fans & Reveals She’s Found Someone ‘She’s Crazy About’

Talk show host Wendy Williams spilled the latest on her love life to her audience during an episode due to air Monday of The Wendy Williams Show, reported Page Six. Williams revealed that she is being pursued by several men, but has found a special someone well-suited to her.

The man she appears to have found that “she’s crazy about” is a doctor, revealed Williams, who is reportedly in his 50s, per Page Six.

“I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about,” she said to her audience. “It’s not who you think. OK? Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit I attract people of all ages.”

She then continued, per the Page Six story, “27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes he’s black. He’s brown-black.”

Williams, who has always been frank with her audience, then addressed her relationship with her 27-year-old ex, Marc Tomblin.

Wendy Williams addresses all the drama in her life and her new relationship https://t.co/VRhLwlZaoE pic.twitter.com/pfHMddoknE — Page Six (@PageSix) July 8, 2019

She said she had a friendship with Tomblin, an alleged former felon, and was seen holding his hand as they walked around New York City together. Williams did not feel the need to address her relationship with Tomblin further, except to state that they were friends and she was a “hand holder.”

Williams also took the time to address the ongoing drama with her family, from her divorce with Kevin Hunter to her son’s alleged assault on his dad.

The talk show host also said that her family was doing fine, including her son Kevin Hunter Jr., and also spoke of her recent trips to Idaho and Arizona to “gather her thoughts” and figure out her next steps, as her family moves forward into an uncertain future.

Kevin Hunter Jr. was arrested for fighting with his father outside a Krauszer’s Food Store in West Orange, New Jersey on May 21. Officers responding to the situation, per a story published by Page Six, arrested Hunter Jr. after a confrontation between the two, which resulted in the younger Hunter calling his father “a b**ch” and Kevin Sr. hitting his son in the face, which he later denied. The website reported that the younger Hunter refused medical treatment after the alleged altercation between father and son.