Cameron Boyce Had Epilepsy, ‘Jessie’ & ‘Descendants’ Star Experienced Multiple Seizures Before His Death

Cameron Boyce’s death over the weekend rocked fans who knew him from the Disney Descendants movies and the show Jessie. Reports indicated that he died in his sleep, seemingly after having a seizure. Now, new details emerging indicate that as some had speculated, apparently Boyce had been living with epilepsy before his death.

TMZ is sharing new details about what happened over the weekend and what Cameron’s health issues had been. Previously, it had been reported that Boyce had an underlying medical condition for which he was being treated and that a seizure seemingly caused his death. Now, it seems the outlet has confirmed that epilepsy was the condition impacting Boyce’s health.

It seems that Boyce had experienced numerous seizures that were triggered by his epilepsy. Apparently, one of Cameron’s roommates discovered him unresponsive at their place on Saturday. The roommate immediately called paramedics, but the Descendants star was unable to be revived and was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

While some had wondered if there might turn out to be more to what caused this celebrity death, the authorities are categorizing this as a “natural death.”

The Inquisitr had reported that details regarding Boyce’s death did seem consistent with someone having epilepsy. Until now, Cameron seemingly had not publicly acknowledged dealing with the medical condition, and epilepsy was not specifically mentioned in the initial reports of the Descendants star’s death.

Disney Star Cameron Boyce Suffered from Epilepsy https://t.co/AhTXUNWoZ3 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2019

The Inquisitr noted that Boyce had been living with his Jessie co-star Karan Brar and Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything co-star Sophie Reynolds for a couple of months before his sudden death. The trio was living together in an apartment in Los Angeles and had shared photos on Instagram celebrating the big move a couple of months ago. Reports have not detailed exactly who found Boyce after the seizure that led to his death.

Most of Boyce’s fans grew to love him during his four seasons on the Disney show Jessie or via his role as Carlos in the movie trilogy Descendants. However, he also had appeared on Disney shows like Good Luck Charlie, Austin and Ally, and Shake it Up, and he voiced the character of Jake on the cartoon show Jake and the Neverland Pirates.

Boyce can be seen in Descendants 3 when it debuts on August 2. Cameron had also been working on several other projects that were in various stages of completion upon his passing. Fans will need to stay tuned to see what happens with each of those projects in the wake of Boyce’s death.