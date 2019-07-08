Justin Bieber Calls Out Tom Cruise Again With Bottle Cap Challenge

Justin Bieber is reigniting his online rivalry with Tom Cruise after the singer called out the movie star with a Bottle Cap Challenge throwdown. According to TMZ, Bieber still wants the opportunity to go face-to-face with Cruise, and he’s looking for new ways to make it happen.

Bieber posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he participates in the Bottle Cap Challenge. The challenge has gone viral on social media, with people showing off their skills by spin-kicking the caps off bottles. In his challenge, the “I Don’t Care” singer does a spinning kick that whips the cap off a bottle of McGuinness alcohol.

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” he says of the flying bottle cap.

The singer then nominated his wife, Hailey Bieber, and Tom Cruise to try out the challenge. Not one to shy away from such things, Hailey posted her own video shortly after Justin’s went live. In it, she drives past the bottle of McGuinness on an ATV with M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” song blasting, as she kicks the cap off the bottle in slow motion.

After completing the challenge, she nominated pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.

But while the gauntlet was picked up by his wife, Cruise has yet to respond to the challenge.

The beef between the two all started when Bieber challenged the Mission Impossible star to an MMA fight in early June.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?” he tweeted.

The media immediately went wild, covering the story and speculating on a battle between the two, which Bieber suggested could be hosted by President of the UFC, Dana White.

Bieber later backed off the challenge, saying that he would probably lose to Cruise in a battle, and that the invitation was just a joke.

“It was just a random tweet,” he later told TMZ. “I just do that stuff sometimes.”

Bieber conceded that, if a battle were to happen, he’d need to hit the gym more, because Cruise is in good shape.

“He’d probably whoop my a** in a fight,” Bieber added. “I’d have to get in some good shape. I’m really skinny right now. I think he would be out of my weight class. He’s big, you know? He’s got that dad strength.”