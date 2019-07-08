Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Sexy, White Bikini On Vacation With Hubby Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara appears to be having the time of her life with husband Joe Manganiello in Italy. Over the past few days, the brunette bombshell has been sharing photos from her picturesque getaway with fans as she and her man cruise around Europe on a yacht. Last week, the Modern Family star dazzled in a number of gorgeous dresses, and earlier today, she got a little bit more scandalous by showing off her killer figure to fans in a sexy, little bikini.

In the new image that was shared with her army of 16 million fans, Sofia poses on the back of the boat and looks like she’s thrilled to be there. The stunner raises both hands in the air, looking off to the side while rocking a huge smile from ear to ear. Vergara appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot while covering the majority of her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

The 46-year-old’s killer figure is on display in the stunning shot while she rocks a patterned, white crop bikini top that flares out at the bottom, showing off plenty of cleavage for her loyal fans. The tiny white bottoms also leave little to be desired with the actress’s toned and tanned legs also visible in the shot. Just behind her is a beautiful range of tree-filled mountains with a few houses peeking out in between.

In just a short time of the post going live, Vergara’s fans have given the image a big thumbs up with over 131,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers gushed over the post, letting Sofia know that her body is absolutely amazing while countless others chimed in to tell her to have a great time on her trip.

“They don’t come more beautiful then she is! Perfect!!” one fan gushed on the photo.

“Woww beautiful women made in Barranquilla Colombia,” another user commented with a series of heart and rose emoji.

“You two look like you are having so much fun! I’m so happy for you both that you get to spend these wonderful experiences together and that you are willing to share it with us. Best wishes!” one more Instagrammer raved.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Vergara shared that she doesn’t really like to work out but now that she’s older, she feels the need to hit the gym at least three times a week. She also gave fans a glimpse into her workout routine.

“I have a trainer, and I train with him when I’m in L.A. But I don’t really like to get obsessed with it. I do it when I can. Sometimes I work out with my trainer, or I do spinning or Pilates.”

Whatever she is doing, it’s easy to see that it’s working.