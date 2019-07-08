Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Endless Curves In Sexy, Red One-Piece On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The post came on Monday, July 8, and saw the babe posing up a storm by a gorgeous pool at the Hacienda Na Xamena resort in Ibiza, Spain. The luxurious outdoor patio overlooked the gorgeous cliffs and ocean for a breathtaking scene, but fans of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel may have been too captivated with her only eye-popping display to even notice.

Alessandra sent pulses racing in not one, but four sexy snaps that captured her rocking yet another piece from her own swimwear line GAL Floripa that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The number is called the Talisman one-piece, which she has already modeled a handful of times on Instagram, however, this time it came in a sizzling red color that popped against her bronzed skin.

Three of the four photos caught the Brazilian bombshell with her famous backside to the camera, and her 10 million followers certainly did not mind. The cheeky cut of Alessandra’s one-piece swimwear clung tight to her curves and left her booty almost completely on display along with her long, toned legs. Only in the second photo did she turn around to show off her front, and the snap was definitely not disappointing. The babe spilled out of its daringly low neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, while its crisscross design wrapped tight around her slender frame and flashed a glimpse of her rock hard abs.

A small set of necklaces fell over her decolletage to draw even more attention to her exposed bosom and added a bit of bling to her barely-there pool day ensemble. Alessandra completed the look by wearing her long, brunette locks down, which cascaded over her back and gently blew around her in the breeze.

It didn’t take long for fans to began showering the model with love for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the steamy quadruple update has already racked up more than 54,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the stunner on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You have an amazing body,” one fan wrote.

Another said she was “looking absolutely magnificent as always.”

Loading...

“Booty goals all the way!” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Alessandra has modeled pieces from her swimwear line on Instagram. Earlier this weekend, the babe showed off the Talisman one-piece again, this time in a nude color, with not one, but two Instagram posts that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.